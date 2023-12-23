KKRDB submits action plan for ₹2,610 crore

December 23, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has submitted its action plan for ₹2,610 crore for this year (2023-24), Chairman Ajay Singh has said.

Interacting with presspersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Dr. Singh said that an action plan for ₹2,610 crore has been submitted to the State government. In turn, the government released ₹1,000 crore initially. The remaining ₹2000 crore will be released on an installment basis, he added.

The board would immediately start the tender process for Micro and Macro projects according to the action plan, and the foundation stone for these projects in all the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region would be laid by January end.

Reiterating the KKRDB’s commitment towards the health sector, Dr. Singh said that board will establish 63 Primary Health Centres in the region; besides establishing Mother and Child Hospitals in 15 taluk headquarters across Kalyana Karnataka region, the Board would also provide funds for establishing 100 bedded hospital in each constituency in the region, this will ultimately reduce the burden of District Hospitals, Dr Singh opined.

Replying to a question, Dr.Singh said that the KKRDB has submitted a proposal to the State government urging for setting up a separate engineering cell under the board.

Expressing concern over the delay in submitting the action plan by the board this year, Dr. Singh assured that it would submit the action plan of ₹5,000 crore for next financial year well in advance in the month of April.