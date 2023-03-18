KKRDB resolves to prepare action plans for ₹5,000 crore for 2023-24

March 18, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), in its meeting held at its headquarters in Kalaburagi on Friday, decided to prepare action plans of ₹5,000 crore for the utilisation of funds allocated in the Budget for 2023-34.

In a media note, KKRDB secretary Anirudh Sravan said that the meeting, presided over by KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, unanimously resolved to prepare the action plans as per the Comprehensive Development Index (CDI).

“The government has allocated ₹5,000 crore to KKRDB for 2023-24 and the board has been assured of ₹3,000 crore in the first instalment and the remaining ₹2,000 crore in the second instalment. Since the funds are provided to the board, members of the board decided to get the action plans for the allocated amount prepared by the board itself,” Mr. Sravan said.

Mr. Sravan added that the meeting decided to prioritise district headquarters and other urban areas under macro plans.

“It was also decided, as per the directions of the Chief Minister, to undertake studies, taluk-wise and Assembly-segment wise, to prepare CDI for new taluks and update the index in the existing taluks,” Mr. Sravan said.

Board members Subhash Guttedar, Basavaraj Mattimadu, Venkatareddy Mudnal, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, and B.G. Patil were present at the meeting. Lok Sabha member from Raichur Raja Amareshwar Naik, Principal Secretary to Government, Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department, Shalini Rajneesh and Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi) Krishna Bajpai attended the meeting online.