KKRDB resolves to prepare ₹5,000 crore action plan

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has decided to prepare action plan for ₹5,000 crore allocated for it in the State Budget 2024-25.

The board has now decided to take up projects and programmes to expand institutional infrastructure in education, health, rural development, skill development, road and other areas in the 41 legislative constituencies under its jurisdiction.

The first meeting of the board for the financial year 2024-25 held at its headquarters in Kalaburagi on Monday was presided over by its chairman Ajay Singh.

Keeping in mind the directions given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the KKRDB review meeting on June 14 to prioritise the education and health sectors, the board decided to declare the financial year as an Educational Year and spend 25% of the funds allocated to it in the State Budget for the purpose.

The meeting also directed all the MLAs from the Kalyana Karnataka region to submit action plans for the funds allocated to their respective constituencies to the board within 10 days.

The meeting was attended by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Chief Minister’s advisors B.R. Patil and Basavaraj Rayaraddi and legislators Hampanagouda Badarli, Raghavendra Hitnal, H.R. Gaviappa and Tippannappa Kamaknur.

Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department secretary Manoj Jain, KKRDB secretary Sundaresh Babu, Additional Director of School Education Akash S. and other senior officers were present.