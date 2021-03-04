KKRDB plans sports villages in parts of Kalyana Karnataka

To promote sports activities in rural areas, the Kalyana Karnataka Regional development Board (KKRDB) is planning to develop sports villages in parts of Kalyana Karnataka, KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor has said.
Chairing a meeting to review the works taken up under KKRDB funds in six districts of Kalyana Karnataka here recently, Mr. Revoor the KKRDB is also planning to establish an international standard cricket stadium and skill development university in Kalaburagi.
Mr. Revoor said that the State government has allocated ₹1,152 crore to the board and has released ₹787.94 crore so far. The board has proposed that the State government release the grant for the fourth quarter for 2020-21.
He also directed the Karnataka State Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board officials to take up the works on the 24x7 drinking water supply scheme and the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban transformation (AMRUT) project in the city immediately.
The works taken up under KKRDB funds should be completed on a war footing basis, he directed.
KKRDB secretary N.V. Prasad has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the six districts to submit their action plan for the year 2021-22 immediately. The board has decided to submit its action place to the State government before April 30.
Dr. Prasad set a deadline to complete the pending works by March 31.
