KKRDB panel resolves to prepare ₹350-cr. action plan

Meeting unanimously empowers Minister Murugesh Nirani to distribute the amount

A meeting of the district advisory committee of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), chaired by Heavy and Medium Industry Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Murugesh Nirani, has resolved to prepare action plans for ₹350.88 crore — ₹105.26 crore for macro projects and ₹245.62 crore for micro projects — for 2022-23

The meeting held at the district administrative complex here recently unanimously empowered Mr. Nirani to distribute the amount among all the legislative constituencies in the district.

“The amount in the macro category will be distributed equally among all the legislative constituencies. As for the funds meant for micro projects, action plans for ₹130.89 crore have already been submitted by the legislators and approved by KKRDB. This meeting has ratified the approval. The legislators are requested to submit their action plans for the remaining ₹114.72 crore under the micro category,” Mr. Nirani said at the meeting.

Stressing the need for mindful utilisation of KKRDB funds, Mr. Nirani advised people’s representatives to use KKRDB funds only in areas that will not receive regular funds from the departments concerned.

“Supervision of all works undertaken with the KKRDB funds must be done by the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat,” Mr. Nirani said.

Farming, education

Pointing to the large tracts of rain-fed and dry areas in the district, Mr. Nirani suggested prioritising agriculture as well as education sectors in the utilisation of KKRDB funds.

“Most of the farming area in the district are rain-fed. Even areas close to reservoirs, rivers and streams appear to be dry and barren. To address this issue, we are planning to adopt Israeli model of farming in the district. As a pilot project, we will implement this type of farming in 500 acres of agricultural and horticultural land. The Consulate General of Israel to South India has agreed to visit the district for the purpose. The Israeli model of farming is expected to increase farmers income manifolds,” Mr. Nirani said.

Mr. Nirani also drew the attention of the meeting towards the relatively poor performance of the district in SSLC and PU examinations and asked the officers concerned to improve the performance by implementing the steps that the better-performing districts have adopted.

“Contact the Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of Zilla Pnachayats, Deputy Directors of Public Instruction and Block Education Officers in those districts that have performed well in these examinations and adopt the methods those districts have followed to improve their performance. If required, send officers to those districts for studying the methods and measures adopted there,” Mr. Nirani said.

Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur, legislators Subhash Guttedar, Basavaraj Mattimadu, Kaneez Fatima, Avinash Jadhav, B.G. Patil and others were present.