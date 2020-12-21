KKRDB offers to help govt. staff housing society

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor has assured to offer assistance to Karnataka State Government Employees Co-Operative Housing Society.

He was addressing the 47th general body meeting of the Karnataka State Government Employees Co-Operative Housing Society at Veerashiva Kalyan Mantap in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

“Providing a house to every family in the country has been put on top priority by the Union government. The State government has also joined the massive effort. The scheme would be successful when housing cooperative societies play active roles. I would extend all possible support and cooperation to the Karnataka State Government Employees Co-Operative Housing Society which is striving to offer affordable housing to its members,” he said.

MLC Shashil G. Namoshi, Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority chairman Dayaghan Dharwadkar, society president Nagappa Honnalli and others were present.