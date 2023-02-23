HamberMenu
KKRDB failed in discharging core function of redressal of regional disparities: CAG

February 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The headquarters of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board in Kalaburagi.

The headquarters of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s (CAG) report flayed the functioning of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for the delay in preparation of annual plans, failure to specify any targets to be achieved in respect of socio-economic indicators, absence of data, and poor budgetary controls.

The CAG’s performance audit report said that there was a delay in the submission of action plans by the board in the range of three to 10 months. The board initiated the preparation of annual action plans only after the announcement of the State Budget every year, it said.

The KKRDB region comprising Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir, and Ballari is relatively less developed compared with other parts of Karnataka.

The report said the board did not discharge its core function of redressal of regional disparities and ensuring balanced regional development. “A large number of works were cancelled or changed after finalisation of the plans pointing to inadequate preparatory activities before proposing the projects,” noted the CAG report.

Not enough preparation

The report said the works were proposed without preparatory work such as the acquisition of land and soil test, resulting in cancellation of works, change of works, and delay in commencement of the works. The execution of the works was not time-bound and a large number of works slipped timelines.

“Works were declared completed with nil or partial expenditure, indicating inaccurate reporting of completion of works without ensuring its due completion.” The budgetary control at the board level was deficient as the board did not prepare the budget of its income and expenditure every year.

A sum of ₹5,000 crore has been allocated for Kalyana Karnataka region in the State Budget for 2023–24.

Suggestions made

The CAG made 11 recommendations for improving the functioning of the board and suggested that it should adopt a composite indicator framework and integrate them into its long-term and short-term plans for monitoring the incremental progress in uplifting of the region.

