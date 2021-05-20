KKRDB extends financial aid for two oxygen containers

To fight COVID-19, the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) will extend financial assistance for infrastructure related to oxygen support in six districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Chairman of KKRDB Dattatreya Patil Revoor has said.

Chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Bidar on Wednesday, Mr. Revoor said that the KKRDB will release funds for purchasing two oxygen containers — one for Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts and the other for Raichur, Ballari and Koppal districts.

The tender process has been initiated and 50% of the amount for purchasing oxygen containers has been released to the saving accounts of the Deputy Commissioners office, Mr. Revoor said.

He directed officials at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) to facilitate more beds with oxygen support in the hospital and also, taluk hospitals. Ventilators, beds in Intensive Care Units and Paediatrics ICU should be increased. Steps should also be taken to upgrade Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and increase beds, he added.

Work to set up mini oxygen plants at Kamal Nagar, Hulsoor, Chittaguppa taluk, is under way, said Bidar Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran.

Of the 100 beds in all the four taluk hospitals, 50 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients, and each one of the hospitals has 50 jumbo oxygen cylinders. Pipeline connections for supplying oxygen to COVID-19 patients have been set up in all the eight Community Health Centres in the district, District Health and Family Welfare Officer V.G. Reddy said.