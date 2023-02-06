KKRDB criticised for under-utilisation of special grants

February 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Countering Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on his repeated assurance of having released ₹3,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that KKRDB has utilised ₹213 crore only.

“The Chief Minister has repeatedly said that he has provided KKRDB with ₹3,000 crore. But, as per the official progress report, the board has utilised only ₹213 crore. Does it mean that the remaining 93% has remained unutilised? As per the official data, only 7.1% of the funds provided to KKRDB is utilised and the action plans for the remaining 93% of the funds are not yet ready. It means that the Chief Minister’s announcement is meant only for publicity and not for actual implementation,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He was speaking at a Praja Dhwani Yatra at Kamalapur town of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

Pointing to the development projects and welfare schemes that his government had introduced, the former Chief Minister said that his government had implemented 158 of the 165 promises that the Congress had made in the run-up to the 2013 Assembly elections.

“And, the BJP made 600 promises during the 2018 Assembly elections and could fulfil only 40-50 of them. It was the Congress government that took initiatives for upgrading Tandas [Lambani hamlets] into revenue villages, provided ₹100 crore for the development of Suragondanakoppa [a holy place of the Lambanis] and ₹400 crore for Lambani Development initiatives,” he said.

He also said that the Congress, if it assumes power in the State, will fulfil its promise of providing each household free electricity up to 200 units and pay ₹2,000 every month to each female head of a family in the State.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ishwar Khandre, legislators Priyank Kharge, Ajay Singh, Zameer Ahmed Khan, the former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and other party leaders were present.