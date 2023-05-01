KKRDB criticised for not spending funds

May 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Accusing the BJP-led government of failing to implement Article 371 (J) effectively, KPCC secretary Shreedhar Babu has said that no single recruitment has been done nor vacant posts have been filled in the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region during the last three years.

Mr. Babu and Congress legislator Priyank Kharge addressing a joint press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday said that Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has not spent the funds given to it.

Mr. Babu said that board chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor has completely failed to utilise the funds and develop the region.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Babu said that Mr. Modi is trying to gain sympathy of the people by playing the victim card that the Congress leaders have abused him 91 times on different occasions.

He said that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take part in a roadshow in Kalaburagi on Wednesday and campaign for Congress candidates in Kalaburagi North [Kaneez Fatima] and in Kalaburagi South [Allamprabhu Patil].

