KKRDB chairman to lead delegation of legislators to Chief Minister seeking adequate funds for development

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman Ajay Singh, who is the MLA representing Jewargi, said that a delegation of all 41 MLAs from the region, cutting across party affiliations, will be taken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a demand for allocating sufficient funds to the development of the backward region.

“As per the recommendations of the High-Power Committee for Redressal of Regional Imbalances in Karnataka headed by D.M. Najundappa, the allocation of funds in the budget should be based on the size of the population. If we apply this formula to the Kalyana Karnataka region, we must get around ₹60,000 crore in the State budget. If other regions get ₹1 crore in the budget, our region gets only ₹70 lakh. The KKRDB is thus forced to fill the gap of the remaining ₹30 lakh, as per this example. It should stop. If other regions get ₹1 crore, Kalyana Karnataka should also get ₹1 crore in the regular budget. The KKRDB is established under the Special Status that the region is accorded under Article 371(J) of the Constitution and the special grants allocated are over and above the regular budgetary allocations made to the region,” he said, during his interaction with industrialists and traders organised by Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday.

Responding to the demand for reserving ₹100 crore for the development of infrastructure in Kalaburagi city, Mr. Singh said that 70% of the grants are reserved for micro schemes and the remaining 30% for macro programmes.

“More money will be spent on infrastructure development under macro schemes. Drainage development gets top priority. Due to the poor drainage maintenance at present, even little showers flood Kalaburagi roads. We will study the feasibility of constructing a multi-storey parking buildings in busy market areas and take a decision soon,” he said.

When traders demanded KKRDB support for export business, Mr. Singh supported the idea by stating that exporting locally grown farm produces and manufactured goods to foreign countries will definitely help the region’s development.

“Come up with concrete ideas. Prepare a plan for the products to be exported and the kind of support you seek from KKRDB. We will discuss it in the board and take a positive decision,” he said.

The demands raised during the interaction included the development of an Industrial Township in Jewargi which is covered by the Bharatmala highway project, monetary support for industrial production initiatives, 50% subsidy for dal mills for installing solar panels, completion of beautification work in Appa Lake in Kalaburagi city, supplying computers and smart classroom equipment to aided private schools as well, establishing a new APMC yard in Kalaburagi and taking special steps to attract investments in Kalyana Karnataka region.

HKCCI president Shashikanth Patil and secretary Manjunath Jewargi were present.

