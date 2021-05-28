KKRDB allocates ₹100 crore to combat COVID-19 in six districts

To fight COVID-19, the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has allocated ₹100 crore for infrastructure related to oxygen support and other medical equipment in the six districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Chairman of KKRDB Dattatreya Patil Revoor has said.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Revoor said that KKRDB has released funds for purchasing oxygen generation plant, oxygen concentrator, nine ambulances, ECG machines, ICU beds, ICU ventilators, bulk oxygen generator and cylinders for government hospitals in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari and Koppal districts.

The board has allocated ₹31.48 crore for Raichur, ₹22.51 crore for Koppal, followed by Yadgir with ₹19.33 crore.

Ballari district has been given ₹15.38 crore, Bidar ₹13.74 crore and Kalaburagi district gets ₹6.25 crore under KKRDB grants for the year 2021-22 (micro fund).

Tender process has been initiated for purchasing medical equipment and oxygen containers, Mr. Revoor added.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, two 50-bed hospitals with oxygen support [one each in Kalaburagi South and Kalaburagi North] will come up in the city soon. This comes amid the shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Cabinet approval

Mr. Revoor said that the State Cabinet which met on Thursday approved a long-pending proposal to establish a vegetable market-cum-cold storage at the Kanni Market Area in MSK Mill locality in the city. The KKRDB will allocate about ₹20 crore and the remaining funds will be released by the Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority for the purpose.