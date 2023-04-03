ADVERTISEMENT

‘KKHRAC Society has neglected contribution made by Dalits and OBCs to Kalyana Karnataka region’

April 03, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi district unit of the Dalit Sahitya Parishat has criticised the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agricultural and Cultural Society (KKHRACS) for not highlighting the contribution made by eminent personalities belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Classes to the region.

The KKHRACS was established to highlight the rich culture, heritage and literary contribution, record such contribution and to carry it forward to the next generations.

District president of the Dalit Sahitya Parishat Dr. Sunil Jabadi, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that KKHRACS chairman Basavaraj Patil Sedam is engaged in favoritism in appointing the advisory committee members to the society.

Accusing Mr. Sedam of appointing Dr. Gururaj Karajagi as Chief Editor for the 30 volumes of books brought out by the society, Mr. Jabadi said that it is a blatant violation of process and an injustice meted out to scholars of Kalyana Karnataka region.

He said that the 30 volumes of books published by the society had failed to highlight the contribution made by OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Minorities. The literary work was limited to the contribution made by particular communities, he added.

Mr. Sedam has failed to effectively use ₹500 crore funds allocated to the KKHRAC Society by the State government, he said.

