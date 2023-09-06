KKDRB decides to appoint 2,618 guest teachers tentatively by the month-end

September 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Beside the State government appointing 16,041 guest teachers in primary and high schools to address the shortage of teachers in the Kalyana Karnataka region, the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) will appoint 2,618 guest teachers to fill the gap.

KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday said that though the State government is appointing 16,041 guest teachers in two phases, there will be a shortage of 2,618 guest teachers in the region.

KKRDB will appoint guest teachers to fill these 2,618 vacancies to fill the gap, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Providing data of the number of teachers and schools in the region, Dr. Singh said that 13.58 lakh children are studying in 9,249 government primary and high schools in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

As many as 18,282 posts of teachers are lying vacant against the total 49,439 sanctioned posts for the region. Despite the 16,041 guest teachers to be appointed by the State government, 62,748 students will be deprived of regular classes due to shortage of teachers. To fill this gap, the KKRDB has decided to appoint an additional 2,618 guest teachers, Dr. Singh said.

Of the 2,618 guest teachers, 2,566 teachers will be appointed for primary schools and 52 for high schools. The KKRDB will be paying honorarium for these guest teachers for the next seven months (September to March next).

The guest teachers appointed for primary schools will be paid an honorarium of ₹10,000 per month and those appointed to high schools will get ₹15,000 per month.

The KKRDB has sanctioned a sum of ₹18.34 crore to pay honorarium for these guest teachers this academic year. All these guest teachers will be appointed tentatively by the end of this month, Dr. Singh said.

“For the first time ever, the KKRDB has allocated funds for appointing guest teachers. By appointing a sizable number of guest teachers, we are making all efforts to improve the performance of the region in SSLC examination in the current academic year itself,” Dr. Singh added.

Kalyana Utsav

Kalyana Karnataka Utsav will be celebrated in all the seven districts of the region. Year-long events will be planned for celebrating Kalyana Karnataka Amrut Mahotsava.

In Kalaburagi, a three-day event will begin on September 15. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the utsav on September 17.

Dr. Singh said that the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav will be organised in all the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region in October and November.

Member of Legislative Assembly Allamprabhu Patil, KKRDB secretary Aniruddh Sravan and Additional Commissioner of the Department of School Education S. Akash were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.