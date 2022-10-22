KKCCI threatens stir if facilities at GIMS dialysis unit are not improved

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging the State government to improve the quality of basic facilities at the dialysis unit in the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital in Kalaburagi, the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) has set a 15-day deadline for the government to address the issue.

At a press conference here on Friday, KKCCI secretary Sharanabasappa M. Pappa alleged that poor patients who depend on GIMS for dialysis treatment were suffering owing to a lack of facilities. He alleged that the dialysis equipment were of substandard quality and the maintenance of the unit had been outsourced to a Kolkata-based private agency ‘Sanjeevini’.

As per the norms, patients should undergo dialysis for four hours during each slot, but patients in GIMS were undergoing dialysis for less than two hours, he alleged.

He urged Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar and the Director of Medical Education as well the Director of GIMS to address the issues immediately.

If the government failed to address the issue at GIMS Hospital within 15 days, members of the KKCCI and Naalku Chakra Organisation would launch an agitation, Mr. Pappa said.