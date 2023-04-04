KKCCI takes exceptions to property tax hike by Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation

April 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI), a body of industrialists and traders, has opposed the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation decision to hike property tax by 4% for 2023-24.

In a media note released here on Tuesday, Shashikanth Patil and Manjunath Jewargi, president and secretary of KKCCI, questioned the legal validity of the move by the Regional Commissioner in the absence of an elected body of the civic administration.

Although elections were held to the civic body long ago, the elected body could not assume office till the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor on March 23, 2023 and in the absence of an elected body, the Regional Commissioner has approved the enhancement of property tax by 4% which is illegal and arbitrary, they argued.

“We are hard-pressed to understand the urgency of taking such an important decision affecting thousands of property owners on the back of the elected body,” they said.

They also opposed the determination of property tax based on the guidance value of the property fixed by the District Registrar, which, they said, is unscientific and demanded that a scientific formula be introduced which will be beneficial to both the administration and the property owner.

“Without doubt, we believe that the finances of the city corporation need to be strengthened to enable maintenance of the city and its healthy growth. But property taxpayers should not be penalised by enhancement of property tax yearly and the enhancement should not become a yearly ritual,” they said.

“We have no other alternative except to submit that the city corporation of Kalaburagi is very arbitrarily enhancing property tax simply forgetting the interests of property taxpayers. Since the 4% property tax increase for the current year 2023-24 is not tenable, we are constrained to request you to roll it back. We would like to state that it will be inevitable for us to resort to peaceful struggle if it is not rolled back,” they said.