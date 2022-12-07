  1. EPaper
KKCCI says set up Digital Economy Mission’s regional office in Kalaburagi

December 07, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI), a body of industrialists and traders from the region, has demanded that the government open a regional office of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission in Kalaburagi.

In a letter to Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology and Bio-Technology, Science and Technology C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Prashant S. Manakar and Sharanabasappa Pappa, president and secretary of KKCCI, respectively, have said that setting up the regional office in Kalaburagi will help the many engineering graduates from the region in shaping their careers.

“Many engineers, particularly software engineers, from Kalaburagi city and also Kalyana Karnataka region, are employed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Pune and Hyderabad. Kalaburagi city is the focal point of digital economy for the entire region of Kalyana Karnataka. But in order to promote and focus on the objectives of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission in this particular region, there is no regional office of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission in Kalaburagi, which is very much essential for the growth of digital mission activities in this part of Karnataka,” they have said in the letter.

