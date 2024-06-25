ADVERTISEMENT

KKCCI plans fair to promote organic farming

Published - June 25, 2024 10:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

To create awareness about sustainable and organic farming among farmers of Kalyana Karnataka region for providing better market for their agricultural products, the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KKCCI) will be organising a three-day Organic Agriculture Fair at the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Yard in Kalaburagi from July 27.

KKCCI president Shashikant B. Patil. addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that the agricultural fair will be organized with the theme “Raithara Nade, Savayuva Krishi Kade” (Farmers towards organic farming). The fair is being organized in association with the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur, Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University in Bidar, Sharnbasva University, Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi, Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kalaburagi, the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Fisheries, Seeds and Grains Merchants Association, Dall Millers Association and Vikas Academy.

The three-day Fair will be inaugurated by Kadasiddeshwar Swami of Kaneri Mutt in Kolhapur of Maharashtra on July 27. Religious heads of various mutts in Kalaburagi district will be present.

In the evening, a team led by artists Basavaraj Mahamani and Gundanna Diggi will perform a comedy show and students will perform a stage play titled “Salada Hena”, based on agrarian distress.

On July 28, farmers who have set an example with their dedication and unflinching efforts in organic farming will be felicitated. The fair will also feature a pet exhibition, while more than 250 stalls will exhibit agriculture related equipment.

