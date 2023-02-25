KKCCI elections to be held today

February 25, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The stage is set for the election of office-bearers of the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KKCCI), Kalaburagi, for which the voting will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday at Rotary Club School in the city.

As many as 3,414 voters will exercise franchise.

Three members, including Ramakrishna V. Boralkar (contested for vice-president’s post); Sangamesh R. Kalyani (for Joint Secretary post) and Uttam Bajaj (Treasurer post), were elected unopposed.

Surprisingly, three members contesting as mofussil members – Syed Nizamuddin Chisty, Shamrayagowda S. Patil, and Sampat V. Patil were also elected unopposed.

And now the elections will be held for the posts of president, joint secretary, and management committee members for the corporate sector and mofussil and 15 managing committee members. All the candidates were putting in last-minute efforts to get traders and businessmen in the district.

There is a straight contest to the post of the president where former president Amarnath.C.Patil, who is contesting as Independent, is getting a tough fight from Shashikant B Patil.

For the post of vice-president, the fight is between Manjunath Jewargi (Shashikant B Patil’s Panel) and Basavaraj Patil Hadagil (Independent), and for the post of Corporate Sector, Naren.S.Patil (Shashikant B Patil Panel) is contesting against Sharanabasappa Ambesinghe (Independent).

While 15 members are contesting from Shashikant Patil’s panel for Managing Committee post, and an Independent candidate Abhijit Patil is also contesting for the post of managing committee member.

In the last elections, the outgoing Secretary Sharanabasappa Pappa was the only candidate who was elected unopposed.