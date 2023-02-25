HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KKCCI elections to be held today

February 25, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The stage is set for the election of office-bearers of the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KKCCI), Kalaburagi, for which the voting will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday at Rotary Club School in the city. 

As many as 3,414 voters will exercise franchise.

Three members, including Ramakrishna V. Boralkar (contested for vice-president’s post); Sangamesh R. Kalyani (for Joint Secretary post) and Uttam Bajaj (Treasurer post), were elected unopposed.

Surprisingly, three members contesting as mofussil members – Syed Nizamuddin Chisty, Shamrayagowda S. Patil, and Sampat V. Patil were also elected unopposed.

And now the elections will be held for the posts of president, joint secretary, and management committee members for the corporate sector and mofussil and 15 managing committee members.  All the candidates were putting in last-minute efforts to get traders and businessmen in the district. 

There is a straight contest to the post of the president where former president Amarnath.C.Patil, who is contesting as Independent, is getting a tough fight from Shashikant B Patil.

For the post of vice-president, the fight is between Manjunath Jewargi (Shashikant B Patil’s Panel) and Basavaraj Patil Hadagil (Independent), and for the post of Corporate Sector, Naren.S.Patil (Shashikant B Patil Panel) is contesting against Sharanabasappa Ambesinghe (Independent).

While 15 members are contesting from Shashikant Patil’s panel for Managing Committee post, and an Independent candidate Abhijit Patil is also contesting for the post of managing committee member.

In the last elections, the outgoing Secretary Sharanabasappa Pappa was the only candidate who was elected unopposed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.