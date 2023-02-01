KKCCI discontent over demands not being considered in Union Budget

February 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

While welcoming certain announcements, including the rise of income tax exemption limit, in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) expressed its unhappiness for not considering its demand for the region.

In a media note released on Wednesday, Prashant S. Manakar and Sharanabasappa M. Pappa, president and secretary of the KKCCI respectively, said that none of its demands that were presented for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region were considered in the Budget.

The trade and commerce body had listed out 10 demands that were submitted to the Union government for consideration to include in the Budget. One of the main demand was onetime Central assistance of ₹25,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) which was established as part of implementation of Special Status accorded to the region under Article 371 (J) of the Constitution.

The other demands that were specific to Kalyana Karnataka region were establishment of Kalaburagi Railway Division, budgetary support for the night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport, sanction of Special Economic Zones for Kalyana Karnataka region, establishment and starting of a unit of Software Technology Park of India at Kalaburagi, classification of the lone MSME units of dall mills and rice mills in the region as agro-based industries, starting of cargo services from Kalaburagi Airport and starting of Inland Container Depot at Kalaburagi.

The body had also put forward two more general demands – raising exemption limit to ₹3.50 lakh for income tax and reducing Goods and Service Tax from 5% to 1% for packaged foods.

“But in the Union Budget presented to the Parliament, our demands have not been considered. However, the Income Tax exemption limit has been raised,” the office-bearers said.