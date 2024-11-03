KK region is behind in education: Report

The Kalyana Karnataka region is facing a severe crisis compared to other regions, with many schools having zero teachers and zero enrolments, a report titled “Implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009: Where Do We Stand”, has pointed out.

The report has been compiled by the Right to Education Cell (RTE Cell) and Council for Social Development (CSD), New Delhi.

“The literacy rate of the region as per the 2011 census is 63.71%, which is significantly lower than the State average of 75.36%. As per a 2023-24 report of the Department of School Education and Literacy and Azim Premji University, the region has 115 government schools with zero enrolments and 241 government schools with enrolments of just 1 to 10 students,” the report said.

Meanwhile, it pointed out that 11.65% of government schools in the region were single-teacher schools, as against the 6% average in the State and 7% average in the country.

The region also has a very high teacher vacancy at 14,139. The report says that one of the reasons for this is the inter-divisional transfer of teachers.

“Given the region’s historical socio-economic backwardness, it requires significantly higher support from the State,” the report said.

