K.J. George summoned to appear before ED

Former Minister and Congress leader K.J. George has been summoned to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here on Thursday in connection with a case being investigated under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The summons, issued to the Congress leader on December 23, 2019 to provide evidence and produce the book of accounts, was issued under FEMA, 1999 (42 of 1999). Mr. George has been asked to appear before ED deputy director Rahul Sinha in Bengaluru at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Besides his details, the ED has sought details of his wife Suja George and children Rana George and Renita.

Mr. George is the second Congress leader, after former Minister D.K. Shivakumar, to be investigated by the ED in the past one year.

The summons refers to 37 (1) and (3) of FEMA, 1999, read with 131 (1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Section 30 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. The summons, however, does not state the specifics of the case under which the Sarvajnanagar legislator is being investigated. Incidentally, Ravi Krishna Reddy of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti had complained to the ED last year that Mr. George’s family had acquired properties abroad that were disproportionate to their known sources of income. In the complaint, he had cited certain property details in the United States.

The ED has sought copies of Aadhaar, PAN and passport of all four members of the George family, along with bank account details from both India and abroad. Furthermore, it has sought details of movable and immovable properties held by the family in India and abroad, along with documentary evidence.

The ED has sought the IT returns filed by all four family members since 2005-06. It has also sought details of investments in terms of percentage of shares or share-holding patterns in firms and companies floated by the family members in India and abroad. The IT returns and audited balance sheets of all these firms since 2005-2006 have also been sought.