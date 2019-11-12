K.J. George on ED’s radar

Congress leader K.J. George is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for probable violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Sources in the ED said that based on a complaint, the agency has started a preliminary investigation into offshore investments made by the former Minister and his family members. So far, no notice has been issued to him.

President of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Ravi Krishna Reddy, in June this year, complained to the ED seeking a probe into the alleged money laundering and properties held by Mr. George and his family members in the U.S.

“In the annual statement of assets submitted before the Karnataka Lokayukta in 2014, Mr. George has stated that the income of both his children was NIL. However, his daughter has huge properties worth millions of dollars in New York,” he said in the complaint.

He has also urged the agency to investigate the former Minister for violating provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.