K.J. George favours rail barricades to stop entry of wild elephants into human habitats

August 16, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Energy K.J. George, who is also Minister in-charge of Chikkamagaluru district, instructed officers of the Forest Department to take necessary steps to install rail barricades to avoid the movement of wild elephants in Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

In a review meeting in Mudigere on Wednesday, Mr. George said in many places railway barricades had been installed to counter the elephant menace. A similar step could be taken in parts of Mudigere vulnerable to the elephant menace. He told the officers to submit a proposal on the requirement for funds for the project.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Ramesh Babu said the department had dug trenches for 44 km to stop elephants from entering human habitats in Mudigere taluk. However, during the rainy season, trenches get filled up with soil, allowing the movement of elephants. Installing railway barricades would be a better remedy, he said.

Regarding the lack of land for burial grounds in villages, Mr. George instructed the officers to identify suitable land. If there was no government land, the officers should look for private land and purchase it.

Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, SP Uma Prashanth, ZP CEO Gopalakrishna, and others were at the meeting.

