K.J. George defends decision to repeal anti-conversion law

June 17, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Energy K.J. George said that the State government had decided to repeal the anti-conversion law, the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, passed during the BJP regime because of the mistakes it carried.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, Mr. George, who is also Minister in-charge of Chikkamagaluru district, said the law passed by the BJP regime included provisions where the accused had to prove his innocence. “How can it be possible? Considering such mistakes in the law, the Cabinet decided to repeal it. What did the BJP achieve by bringing in such a law? However, the old law, which prohibits forceful conversion, is still in effect. The State government was also against forced religious conversions,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP leaders’ opposition to the State’s move, Mr. George said that it was the job of the BJP. “They oppose whatever progressive step the present government takes,” he said.

Further, the Minister said that he would visit the district at least once a month and hold meetings at the taluk level. He would make honest efforts to bring development projects to the district and provide relief for the flood-victims.

MLA H.D. Thammaiah, District Congress Committee president K.P. Amshumanth and others were present at the press conference.