Kittur Utsav to be organised from Oct. 22 as part of 200th anniversary of victory over British

This year’s Kittur Utsav will be celebrated as part of the 200th anniversary of the victory of Kittur Rani Channamma over the East India Company for four days from October 22 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrations will be held in Kittur, Belagavi and Kakati, the birthplace of Channamma.

The first day, a musical night will be organised at the District Stadium in Belagavi at 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hindi film singer Kunal Ganjawala and team will perform. Actor and music director Sadhu Kokila and the Z Saregama team will present some Kannada songs.

Dances will be performed by dance group Oxygen and Rekha Hegde and team. Folk dances will be performed by Prakash Chandannanavar and team.

On October 23, guests will garland the statue of Rani Channamma at Kakati village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Someshwar Shivacharya of Muktimath, Chikkodi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, MLAs, MLCs and others will be present.

Writer Gurudevi Huleppanavarmath will give a lecture. Assistant Commissioner Shravan Naik and others will attend.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will be present during the inaugural event in Kittur at 7 p.m. on October 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan will unfurl flags in Kittur in the morning on October 23.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar will inaugurate a folk art exhibition. Ms. Priyanka Jarkiholi will inaugurate a fruit and flower exhibition, while BJP MP Visveshwar Hegde Kageri will inaugurate an exhibition.

Member of Legislative Assembly Mahantesh Koujalagi will inaugurate a health camp and MLA Ashok Pattan will inaugurate a sports event and a boat ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various folk artists and classical musicians will perform at the two venues in Kittur from 3 p.m. Remindar Khurana will present an Odissi dance performance at 7.30 p.m.

The former Vice-Chancellor, Hampi Kannada University, Mallika Ghanti will inaugurate a session on women’s issues on October 24.

Singer Vijay Prakash and team will perform on October 24. Flute player Praveen Ghodkindi will give a flute recital, while Uday Shreemati will present Kuchipudi dance programme. And, the Kalamayam team will present a classical dance performance.

Singer Arman Mullick will perform on October 25 evening. Sessions on the history of Kittur empire will be organised during the day.

Chairman of Kannada Development Authority Purushottam Bilimale will speak at the valedictory on October 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.