Kittur to host national launch of ‘I too am Rani Chennamma’ campaign on February 21

February 13, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

To commemorate 200 years of Kittur Rani Chennamma’s revolt against the British empire, several organisations led by woman activists from across India have come together to launch “Nanoo Rani Chennamma” (I too am Rani Chennamma) campaign and hold a day-long programme at Kittur in Belagavi district.

Addressing presspersons, along with founder-trustee of ANHAD Shabnam Hashmi and others in Dharwad on Tuesday, president of Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya (SPS) S.R. Hiremath said that the national launch of the “Nanoo Rani Chennamma” campaign will be organised in Kittur on February 21.

Mr. Hiremath said that scores of woman activists from across the country will be participating in the rally and the day-long programme in Kittur during which the Kittur Declaration, promising to safeguard the Constitution, democracy and the need to defeat divisive forces, will be released.

He said that the idea to celebrate 200 years of Rani Chennamma’s revolt against British imperialism was initiated by ANHAD and the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) and it was then, shared with Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkuta.

Subsequently, several other women’s groups joined hands to organise the event aimed at carrying forward the legacy of the struggle against tyranny, injustice and repression to safeguard the Constitution, secularism and democracy, he said.

Ms. Hashmi said that the national launch of the campaign in Kittur will be followed by similar programmes in various State capitals and district headquarters. The plan is to reach out to over 50 lakh women across the country.

Rani Chennamma was one among the first women to lead a revolt against British rule. She waged a war in 1824 to retain control of Kittur. Upset with the Doctrine of Lapse policy of the British, which did not recognise her adopted son’s right to rule Kittur, she fought the British fearlessly and registered initial victory which also saw the killing of John Thackeray of the British East India Company.

Ms. Hashmi said that many prominent activists engaged with various social organisations from 20 States will participate in the programme during which the “Kittur Declaration” will be released.

Leena Dabiru of ANHAD, Linnet D’silva of Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkuta, writer Malathi Pattanashetti and Shankar Halagatti were present.

A special 34 panel exhibition with the theme, “When women rise”, has been created as a tribute to India’s woman freedom fighters and it will be organised during the Kittur event.

