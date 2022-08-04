Kittur residents want in situ development of fort

Residents taking out a protest march in Belagavi opposing the State government decision to recreate the Kittur Fort away from the town. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Residents, led by Sri Rajayogeendra Swami of Madiwal Kalmath, garlanding the statue of Rani Channamma in Kittur before going to Belagavi for their protest. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Agitators gathering at Channamma Intersection in Kittur while on their way for the protest in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Some residents of Kittur town took out a procession in Kittur recently in protest against the State government’s decision to build a replica of the Rani Channamma Fort in Bacchanakeri village, away from Kittur.

They gathered at the Channamma Intersection besides the National Highway in Kittur.

Leaders Sri Rajayogeendra Swami of Madiwal Kalmath garlanded the statue of Rani Channamma and proceeded towards Belagavi in various vehicles.

The protestors then arrived in Belagavi and marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Activists, students and members of various organisations, including Kannada and Lingayat associations, walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Folk artists performed along the way.

The seer said that residents are opposing the State government’s idea of recreating the Kittur Fort in 52 acres of land in Bachchanakeri village.

“We prefer in situ development of the Kittur Fort. We have urged the State government to rebuild the fort and other monuments connected to the life of Rani Channamma in Kittur and her birth place of Kakati village,” he said.

He said that some officers and engineers have drawn up the Kittur development plans, without consulting the residents or the descendants of Kittur Channamma.

He warned that the protest will be intensified if the government did not agree to their demands.

Meanwhile, Member of Legislative Assembly Mahantesh Dodagoudar has urged the seer and other Kittur residents that he will try and convince the State government of the need to rebuild the fort at the existing place.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said that the protest was peaceful.