Kittur Rani Chennamma Jyoti Yatra reaches Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 14, 2022 21:57 IST

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukur and others after performing puja to Kittur Rani Chennamma Jyoti Yatra in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kittur Rani Chennamma Jyoti Yatra chariot being taken out as a part of Kittur Utsav to be celebrated as a State-level festival for three days from October 23, reached Kalaburagi city on Thursday night and the district administration bid a respectful farewell to the chariot at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk on Friday morning.

The district administration welcomed the chariot of Vijay Jyoti Yatra when the chariot reached Kalaburagi district from Yadgir on Thursday evening after travelling through various districts.

On Friday morning, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar performed puja and lit the oil lamp before bidding farewell to the chariot. The Vijay Jyoti Ratha continued the yatra to Bidar district. It will reach Belagavi district on October 23.

