Kittur Rani Chennamma comes alive on stage in Dharwad, CM Bommai announces double grants for mega production

The Chief Minister also reiterated government’s commitment to develop Kittur town.

December 25, 2022 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A mega play titled Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma was organised by Dharwad Rangayana and District Administration on Karnatak College campus in Dharwad  | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Basavara Bommai on Saturday announced that the grants for a mega play on Kittur Rani Chennamma would be doubled and reiterated his government’s commitment to the development of Kittur town.

He was addressing a large gathering after inaugurating the play Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma organised by Dharwad Rangayana and District Administration on Karnatak College campus in Dharwad on Saturday.

CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the first show of the mega play on Kittur Rani Chennamma at Karnataka College Ground in Dharwad on Saturday by beating traditional drum. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Bommai said the state government was committed to the overall development of Kittur town which includes the rebuilding of the Kittur fort and the conservation of documents. And towards this purpose, ₹100 crore had already been sanctioned, he said.

Lauding Dharwad Rangayana for its attempt to stage such a grand play on Kittur Rani Chennamma, the Chief Minister said the very thought of the valiant queen of Kittur was thrilling and made everyone proud.

“Even before Jhansi Rani Laxmibai, Rani Chennamma launched the struggle for independence against the British. With a small army, she waged a war against the British,” he said.

Thousands of people watched the first show of the mega play on Kittur Rani Chennamma at Karnataka College Ground in Dharwad on Saturday in which live horses and elephants were used.

Thousands of people watched the first show of the mega play on Kittur Rani Chennamma at Karnataka College Ground in Dharwad on Saturday in which live horses and elephants were used. | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

Encouragin Dharwad Rangayana to stage the play across the State and introduce the life and achievements of Rani Chennamma to the people, CM Bommai said the government would double the grant for the play.

Presiding over the function, MLA Arvind Bellad complimented Dharwad Rangayana for coming up with the play, and referred to Janata Raja, a big theatrical production in Marathi on the life and achievements of Shivaji Maharaj.

A host of seers including Sri Siddarama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt, Sri Chandrasekhar Shivacharya Swami of Hukkeri Hiremath, Kittur Chennamma Rajaguru Samasthan Kalmutt’s Madiwala Rajayogindra Mahaswamiji, Murugha Mutt’s Sri Mallikarjun Mahaswamiji, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and others were present.

A scene from the play on Kittur Rani Chennamma at Karnataka College Ground in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The first show of the play attracted a massive crowd. Live horses, camels and elephants were brought on stage for the play which lasted for over three hours. The play has been directed by four directors, including the Director of Dharwad Rangayana Ranesh Parvinaikar. The grand visuals of the play enthralled the audience.

