GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kittur fort to be developed at a cost of ₹30 crore by government of Karnataka

Among other things, a park will be developed near the fort, says Krishna Byre Gowda

Updated - October 09, 2024 10:55 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda laying the foundation stone for restoration of Kittur fort in Belagavi district on October 8, 2024.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda laying the foundation stone for restoration of Kittur fort in Belagavi district on October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The government of Karnataka plans to conserve and beautify the historic fort at Kittur. Efforts to turn the monument into a tourist destination include an electronic theme park, and other attractions at a cost of ₹30 crore.

On October 8, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda laid the foundation for the conservation work in Kittur fort. The project is being taken up by the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage.

“The people of Karnataka want to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Kittur. Based on the demand of MLAs, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah approved the plan and released the money. Of the funds, around ₹12 crore would be used for restoration of monuments,” he said.

“Some parts of the fort are dilapidated and need urgent repairs. Our first priority is to repair and preserve them. Tenders have already been invited for the repair work in collaboration with the Archaeology Department,” the Minister said. The repairs will be carried out using the same materials used in the original construction.

“We wanted to take up reconstruction earlier. But the work was delayed due to non-availability of the original designs. A park will be developed in front of the fort. The Rani Chennamma Bhavan is under construction at a cost of ₹3 crore. The Kittur Utsav will be celebrated on a grand scale as the government had released ₹5 crore for the event.”

Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil, Rajaguru Madiwala Sri Rajayogendra Mahaswamiji of Kittur Sansthan, Sri Panchakshari Mahaswamy of Nichchaniki Madivaleshwar Math, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Assistant commissioner and Commissioner of Kittur Development Authority Prabhavati Fakirpur were among those who attended the event.

Published - October 09, 2024 10:53 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / monument and heritage site / heritage

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.