The government of Karnataka plans to conserve and beautify the historic fort at Kittur. Efforts to turn the monument into a tourist destination include an electronic theme park, and other attractions at a cost of ₹30 crore.

On October 8, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda laid the foundation for the conservation work in Kittur fort. The project is being taken up by the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage.

“The people of Karnataka want to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Kittur. Based on the demand of MLAs, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah approved the plan and released the money. Of the funds, around ₹12 crore would be used for restoration of monuments,” he said.

“Some parts of the fort are dilapidated and need urgent repairs. Our first priority is to repair and preserve them. Tenders have already been invited for the repair work in collaboration with the Archaeology Department,” the Minister said. The repairs will be carried out using the same materials used in the original construction.

“We wanted to take up reconstruction earlier. But the work was delayed due to non-availability of the original designs. A park will be developed in front of the fort. The Rani Chennamma Bhavan is under construction at a cost of ₹3 crore. The Kittur Utsav will be celebrated on a grand scale as the government had released ₹5 crore for the event.”

Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil, Rajaguru Madiwala Sri Rajayogendra Mahaswamiji of Kittur Sansthan, Sri Panchakshari Mahaswamy of Nichchaniki Madivaleshwar Math, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Assistant commissioner and Commissioner of Kittur Development Authority Prabhavati Fakirpur were among those who attended the event.