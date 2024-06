Kite flying enthusiast Sandesh Kaddi from Belagavi will represent India at the Jakarta International Kite Festival 2024 to be held at Lagoon Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 3 to 6.

Mr. Kaddi said that he was happy to represent India at the international event.

He has the experience of participating in kite flying events in 15 countries. He hopes to introduce a novel type of kite in Jakarta.