Kite festival in Hubballi from Monday

As many as 50 kite flying enthusiasts from different countries will be in Hubballi on January 20 and 21 to participate in the annual international kite festival. The two-day International Kite Festival-2020 will be held at the open space next Oxford College on Kusugal Road here.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, trustee of Kshamata Samsthe Govind Joshi said that the event was being organised jointly by the Kshamata Samsthe and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. Mr. Joshi said that a total of 50 kite flyers, including 32 kite flyers from 23 countries, would participate in the kite festival. Kite flyers will come from the United States, the United Kingdom, France and other nations.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with Mr. Pralhad Joshi would inaugurate the kite festival on January 20 at 10.30 a.m.

Mr. Govind Joshi said that as part of the kite festival, there would be dance, music and comedy and cultural programmes.

On the first day of the kite festival, playback singers Archana Udupa and Vijay Prakash would perform along with a demonstration on speed painting by renowned artist Vilas Nayak, he said.

Stand-up comedian Gangavati Pranesh and his team would perform on the second day of the event. There would also be various competitions for women and students, including painting and others, he said.

A huge dragon kite weighing around 15 kg and LED light-fitted kites would be the centre of attraction, he said.

Coordinators of the event Sudhira Saraf, Shivu Menasinakai, Thippanna Majjagi, Umesh Dushi, Santosh Chouhan, Mahesh Chikkaveermath and Shivu Menasinakai gave details of the various arrangements made for the event, including bus facility being made available to ferry the people to the venue. At the kite festival, there would be 50 stalls, including those selling food, they said.