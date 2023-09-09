Kishkinda University appoints new Registrar, Registrar (Evaluation) and Dean

September 09, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The newly-established Kishkinda University in Ballari has filled its top posts including Registrar, Registrar (Evaluation) and Dean of Engineering.

Yashwanth Bhupal, Chancellor of Kishkinda University, in a release here on Saturday, stated that the former Registrar of Karnataka University S.A. Patil has been appointed as new Registrar of Kishkinda University. The former Dean and Head of the Department of Management at Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University S.B. Kamashetti has been appointed as Registrar (Evaluation) and former Principal of Ballari Institute of Technology and Management U. Eranna is the new Dean for Engineering at Kishkinda University.

Dr. Patil has 43 years of experience in higher education institutions and has held various administrative positions. He has published about 108 research articles in international journals and guided nearly 18 research scholars. Dr. Kamashetti has served in various capacities in education institutions for 36 years; he has published 47 research articles in national and international journals and guided 16 research scholars. Dr. Eranna is a distinguished scholar and educator.

