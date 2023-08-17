Kisan union leaders to participate in Monday’s protest in Ballari

August 17, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh will participate in an agitation against Karnataka Gramin Bank (KGB) in Ballari on Monday for what is being said harassment meted out to farmers across the State by issuing them notice for repayment of loan with exorbitant interest, Aland legislator B.R. Patil has said.

Mr. Patil, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, criticised the bank authorities for setting a deadline by issuing notice to farmers asking them to repay loans with a huge interest.

The legislator said that 54 lakh farmers across 22 districts in the State, who have taken nearly ₹27,000 crore crop loans from the bank, are suffering from mounting debts and high interest rates.

Most of the farmers loan amount has gone up with five-fold interest in a 10-15 year period. This increasing debt on farmers will only add to their financial woes, he said.

He said that the regional rural bank is jointly owned by the Central government with 50% share, Canara Bank (sponsor bank) with 35% share and the State government with 15% share.

Though the farmers have been protesting in Ballari for the last eight months, not even a single MP from the State or leaders from Ballari district have come to their support or raised the issue, Mr. Patil said and criticised all MPs from the State, particularly Ballari MP Y. Devendrappa, for not raising the issue in Parliament.

Mr. Patil said that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha from the State, has also failed to raise the issue before the Union government.

Citing a few examples, Mr. Patil said that a farmer has received a notice asking him to repay a loan amount of ₹28,77,607 (with interest) for a principal amount of ₹5 lakh taken in 2007. In another case, a farmer received a notice from the bank asking him to repay a loan amount of ₹24,27,993 (with interest) for a principal loan amount of ₹3,37,800 taken in 2005.

Another farmer borrowed ₹2 lakh crop loans from the bank in 2018 and his total loan amount increased to ₹3,06,082 by May 2022.

Mr. Tikait and Mr. Singh are participating in the Ballari agitation to express their solidarity with the farmers. They will also meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the same day and appeal to him to resolve the issue immediately.