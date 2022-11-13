Kisan Swaraj Sammelan resolves against introduction of GM food

Conference seeks recognition of rights of tenant farmers and landless farm workers

Prakash Kammardi and other farmer leaders at an interaction on the farmers’ movement in Karnataka held as part of Kisan Swaraj Sammelan in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The 5th Kisan Swaraj Sammelan which concluded its three-day deliberations on issues related to farmers, agriculture and related fields, has resolved against the introduction of genetically modified organism (GMO) food in the country.

It has also called for an inclusive approach to agroecology as the main means of producing food by embracing the diversity of Indian agriculture, recognition of the tenant farmers, non-cultivating farmers i.e. the landless farm labourers and women in extension of policy benefits, promotion of farmers sovereignty and income guarantee for all farmers among others.

Organised by the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture, the sammelan was attended by over 2,000 farmers, tribal seed savers, community organisers, field workers, policy makers, scientists, activists among others.

The resolution said GMOs that contaminate and destroy the biodiversity have no place in India’s farming. It said gene editing creates GMOs too and said that the conference has noted with alarm and dismay the clearance to herbicide-tolerant GM mustard based on what is described as unfounded and unscientific claims of enhanced yields and safety.

“This is a trojan horse in the name of public sector hybridisation technology, to open the floodgates of GMOs in our food system,” stated to the resolution, which called upon the Government of India to be ‘responsible to science and responsive to society’ and immediately withdraw the environmental clearance provided.

The resolution which summed up the outcome of deliberations said that agroecology cannot be an option approach any longer and described it as a critical pillar to build resilience to the climate crisis. The conference resolved to promote systems that seek to increase farmers’ independence, self-sufficiency and and sovereignty in all domains and sought statutory frameworks, robust regulations, farmer-centric governance and farmers’ prior informed consent in digital agriculture.

Women farmers

Underlining the importance of recognizing tenant farmers and the contribution of landless labourers and women in food production, the resolution pointed out that women farmers produce most of the food, yet they are not recognized as farmers due to their lack of landownership and patriarchal attitudes in society. Similarly, the number of tenant farmers and sharecroppers is growing significantly and they too must be recognized and supported via state entitlements., the resolution added.

Income guarantee

The conference also called for income guarantee for all farmers through a basket of measures like minimum support prices for all crops, adequate and effective disaster compensating systems including crop insurance besides calling for conservation and revival of the agro-diversity and self-reliant seed systems.

Agrobiodiversity is a critical tool in resolving climate crisis and that is why the seeds should remain in the hands of farmers and be exchanged and developed freely without being tied to corporate IPRs, the resolution added.

Nutrition security

The resolution on safe, diverse and holistic diets for all pointed out that the current nutrition schemes promote chemical nutrients which are introduced through food and this was fraught with risks. It said that nutrition security should be primarily addressed through pathways that revive agro-ecology with agro-diversity.