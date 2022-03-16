Kisan Satygraha to be screened on Friday

A documentary based on farmers’ year-long protest against the controversial farm laws - Kisan Satyagraha - will be screened at Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavan in Hassan on Friday. The 90-minute documentary has been directed by filmmaker Kesari Haravu.

H.R. Naveen Kumar, district president of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha, who is one of the organisers of the event, said the screening will begin at 5.30 p.m. and it would be followed by an interaction with the director. Entry is free.