Kisan Sabha accuses Centre of not implementing Swaminathan report

Published - June 30, 2024 09:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
State president of All India Kisan Sabha Siddangouda Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

State president of All India Kisan Sabha Siddangouda Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has accused the Union government of not implementing the Swaminathan Commission report which recommends minimum support price (MSP) at 50% more than the cost of production.

AIKS State president Siddangowda Patil and its district president Maula Mulla, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, said that besides failing to implement the Swaminathan report, the Modi-led government has reduced the import duty on some crops.

Due to this, the demand for crops will fall, leaving farmers at the receiving end, they added.

Dr. Patil accused the government of increasing the prices of fertilizers and agricultural equipment and also levying GST on fertilizers and pesticides as it will increase investment and put additional burden on farmers.

