Karnataka

Kisan Rail carrying mangoes from Kolar flagged off

The State’s first Kisan Rail train carrying 250 tonnes of mangoes grown in Kolar district was flagged off from Doddanatha Halt , Kolar district, on Saturday. The train is bound for Adarsh Nagar station, Delhi.

At the flagging-off event, which was attended by S. Muniswamy, MP for Kolar, and MLA M. Krishna Reddy, Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru Division) Ashok Kumar Verma said the transport of farm produce by train through Kisan Rail was cheaper and faster than by road. “The road transport cost is about ₹7-₹8 per kg whereas (with subsidy applied) the transport cost per kg by Kisan Rail is ₹2.82 a kg, he said.


