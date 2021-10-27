Kirtan protest condemning attack on Hindus

HUBBALLI

27 October 2021 19:45 IST

A Kirtan protest condemning the attack on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh was taken out under the aegis of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) in Dharwad on Tuesday.

The peaceful protest march conducted in association with Matru Bhumi Samsthe covered the thoroughfares of the city, including Azad Park, Vivekanand Circle, Tikare Road, Anjaneya Temple and Court Circle before culminating at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad.

The protesters said that the Hindu community was shocked and saddened by the recent series of violent attacks on the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh by fundamentalist organisations. Several places of worship, including the ISKCON temples, have been vandalised and innocent Hindus have been attacked, they said, demanding immediate steps to check such attacks.

The protestors demanded immediate action by the Bangladesh Government and said that strict action should be taken to prevent recurrence of any such violence against the minorities.

Addressing the protestors, Satyamurthi Das of ISKCON said that the organisation aimed at nurturing the idea of unity in diversity and supported the safety and security of all faiths and traditions. All along the protest march, kirtans were sung. They later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Union Government seeking its intervention in putting an end to such attacks.