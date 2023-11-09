HamberMenu
Kiran Mazumdar second most generous women philanthropist in India: EdelGive-Hurun India

November 09, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | Photo Credit: File photo

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon Ltd. and Biocon Biologics Ltd., has been recognised as the second most generous woman philanthropist in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List.

Her philanthropic contribution of ₹96 crore has benefited science, research & education, social & environment, and art & culture segments in FY 2023, which meant she spent over ₹26 lakh per day on these initiatives, as per a statement.

This is the 10th year of the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List. It features individuals who have donated ₹5 crore or more during the period April 2023-March 2023. The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 that compiles top 119 Philanthropists (25 new entrants) highlights the efforts of seven women philanthropists. These philanthropists have cumulatively donated ₹8,445 crore, 59% increase over last year.

