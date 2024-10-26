Kiosks in 10 Bengaluru malls to test food products

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday launched 10 kiosks, equipped with magic box and rapid testing kits approved by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), at 10 malls in Bengaluru.

The kiosks run by the Food Safety and Standards Department allow the public to test the quality of everyday food items such as pulses, sugar, cooking oil, tea powder, salt, dairy products like milk, ghee, paneer and butter, apart from vegetables, coriander powder, drinking water, and other products.

A FSSAI-trained worker will be present at the kiosk to test food samples at the kiosks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.