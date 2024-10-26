GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kiosks in 10 Bengaluru malls to test food products

Published - October 26, 2024 12:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday launched 10 kiosks, equipped with magic box and rapid testing kits approved by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), at 10 malls in Bengaluru.

The kiosks run by the Food Safety and Standards Department allow the public to test the quality of everyday food items such as pulses, sugar, cooking oil, tea powder, salt, dairy products like milk, ghee, paneer and butter, apart from vegetables, coriander powder, drinking water, and other products.

A FSSAI-trained worker will be present at the kiosk to test food samples at the kiosks.

