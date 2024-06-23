KIOCL mining issue: Kumaraswamy accuses State government of taking ‘unilateral decision’

The controversy over stopping the execution of the mining lease in favour of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) in Sandur taluk of Ballari district assumed political colour on Sunday with the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy accusing the State government of taking a “unilateral decision” just because he had signed the file concerned. However, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre reiterated that the KIOCL should rectify the past mistakes before getting permission to mine again.

“Yesterday, the State government decided to stop the KIOCL project because I signed that file. To continue with its operation, the KIOCL, which registered a loss of ₹124 crore last year, needs ₹1,738 crore now and it intends to raise this as a loan from two banks. The Finance Ministry’s approval is needed for the purpose and I have just moved the file. I have not taken any decision on mining,” the Union Minister told presspersons in Channapatna on Sunday. He said: “Who gave the land for the project? It was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government in 2016 that allotted land. The land has been registered already and the Centre too has granted permission (for the project).”

Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Yesterday, the Forest Minister issued a statement to stop the execution of the mining lease. It pertains to the earlier mining activity of the KIOCL in the Kudremukh area when some forest land was inundated due to the rising of the height of the Lakhya dam by one foot. He has also said that the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) directions have not been complied with.”

The Union Minister, however, said: “What happens to employment in the region? The government does it in anger against me and portrays that I have given permission. Did any of the Ministers approach me for discussion on the issue? You have taken a unilateral decision on the subject and what is your moral right to tell us to seek the Centre’s help for the State? Is it my personal work? How will you explain this to the public? If the government behaves like this what will they expect from us in the upcoming parliamentary session?”

His outburst on the KIOCL came when reporters sought his reaction if any big projects were being planned for the Old Mysore region. “I am working on how to bring projects to the entire State, and not restrict it to the Old Mysore region alone. Fresh lease of life has to be breathed into the VISL, which is now part of disinvestment. However, the State government should also cooperate.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Khandre, who responded to allegations of kickbacks for stalling the project made by BJP leader C.T. Ravi, said the KIOCL had not followed court orders and had not complied with Central Empowered Committee directions. “Let them take permission after setting right past mistakes,” he said in a statement, adding that the world knows that BJP leaders have links to illegal mining. “An illegal mining lord, who was expelled from the party in the past, has been given a red-carpet welcome now. World knows how many mining licences were issued during the BJP tenure.”

Channapatna bypolls: ‘BJP-JD(S) combine to field an unanimous candidate’

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who vacated the Channapatna Assembly seat after he was elected from the Mandya parliamentary constituency, on Sunday said both JD(S) and BJP would have a “unanimous” candidate for the upcoming byelections in Channapatna. “Appropriate candidate will be selected. Leaders of both parties will discuss and select a unanimous candidate. There is anyway time for the election.” he said.

On Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar turning his attention to Channapatna ahead of the byelection, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “He is the de facto Chief Minister. Can we say don’t go? Let us congratulate him as at least now he is focusing on Channapatna.” Asked if he was doing it to redeem his pride in Vokkaliga politics, he said: “It is politics. Let him do it.”