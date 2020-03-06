Kingfisher airlines case: HC dismisses UBHL’s appeal against winding up

In yet another setback for liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the United Breweries (Holding) Ltd., the 102-year-old parent company of the UB Group, against winding up order passed in February 2018 for its failure to pay admitted liabilities to unsecured and secured creditors, including banks, as per the corporate guarantees extended to Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. (KFA).

A Division Bench comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Ravi V. Hosmani passed the order while upholding the winding up order passed by a single-judge bench.

The winding up order was passed on the petitions filed by unsecured creditors and suppliers including IAE International Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance Limited, London, BNP Paribas, France, and secured creditors, a group of banks led by SBI. As per court’s calculation made in February 2018, the total due was around ₹7,000 crore.

The Division Bench said that it did not find any infirmity in the order for winding up of UBHL passed by the single-judge bench.