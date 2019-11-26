Kin of Bellur accident victims to receive compensation

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh on Tuesday visited the families of those killed in an accident near Ramadevanahalli Gate on the Chamarajanagar-Jewargi (Bidar district) NH-150A of Nagamangala taluk recently. He said the kin of all eight deceased would shortly get compensation.
The accident, involving a multi-utility vehicle and a mini-goods carrier, occurred on November 22 and claimed the lives of eight directors of Al-Falah Minorities Cooperative Association at Nagamangala, besides leaving three others injured.
The victims were travelling in the MUV to a hotel as it was their last day as directors of the association. The MUV, which was allegedly driven rashly, collided with the goods carrier coming from the opposite direction.
