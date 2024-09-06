KIMS officially renamed KMC-RI on Foundation Day

The Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), which was earlier known as Karnataka Medical College, was officially renamed as Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMC-RI) during the institution’s Foundation Day ceremony in Hubballi on Friday.

Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Sharan Prakash Patil unveiled the nameboard of KMC-RI and let loose the balloons in the air to mark the occasion on Friday.

Later, inaugurating the Foundation Day programme attended by a host of elected representatives, medical officers, doctors, and medical students, Dr. Patil recalled the history of the premiere medical institution in North Karnataka and termed it ‘kamadhenu’ of the poor. He said the medical institution, the foundation for which was laid by the late Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa, had grown to become a premiere medical institution and had been catering to the healthcare needs of the people of North Karnataka.

“Although, KMC had been developed through various programmes and schemes and already having advanced facilities, in some departments there were requirements for additional facilities, equipment. The government is committed to provide requisite assistance for the overall development of the hospital and medical college,” he said.

On the list of demands submitted by director of KMC-RI S.F. Kammar, he said that the demand for PET-CT scan equipment, robotic surgery, new institute of child health, and new department of nephro urology would be considered by the government. As the institute of child health was being established in Kalaburagi this year, the demand for the same in KMC would be considered in the next Budget, he said.

Emphasising the government’s commitment on reaching out to more people through government medical college and hospitals in every district, Dr. Patil defended government’s decision to establish government super-speciality hospitals saying that it would help in competing with private hospitals and making advanced healthcare facilities available to commoners at affordable prices.

He said it was a wrong perception that expert surgeons do not come forward to serve in government super-speciality hospitals, and the best example was Jayadeva Institute of cardiology.

Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board and MLA Prasad Abbayya and MLA Mahesh Tenginakai lauded the yeoman service done by the doctors and paramedical staff of KMC-RI particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcoming the dignitaries, principal of KMC-RI Ishwar Hosamani traced the history of KMC. A host of elected representatives, doctors, medical students participated in the event. Saikumar Sadhunavar, who scored the all-India 3rd rank in PGNEET, and others were honoured.