KIMS gets new equipment worth ₹5.5 crore

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital, which received accolades for its service in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday received medical equipments worth ₹5.5 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility funds of public sector undertakings.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi symbolically handed over the equipment at a function in Hubballi and lauded the doctors and paramedical staff for their commendable job in fighting the pandemic. While Coal India Ltd. has donated medical equipment worth ₹5 crore, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has donated equipment worth ₹50 lakh.

Mr. Joshi said that with the donations, KIMS had the most advanced medical equipment, some of which were not even available in private hospitals in the region. He expressed hope that the KIMS staff would strive hard to maintain the reputation the hospital had built during the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing their good work.

Earlier, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil thanked the Union Minister for his role in getting the CSR funds from the PSUs. Briefing reporters about how KIMS adapted to the COVID-19 challenge, he said now KIMS was the only hospital outside of Bengaluru to have the highest number of ICU beds. He said so far, KIMS has received CSR funds running up to ₹6 crore, which had helped it improve its medical facilities.

Mr. Patil also said that the district administration was well-prepared to handle the storage challenge of COVID-19 vaccine and various measures had already been taken. Arvind Bellad, MLA, and Pradeep Shettar, MLC, thanked the KIMS staff for their work in fighting the pandemic and urged them to keep it up to help the poor patients of North Karnataka.

Speaking via video link from Bengaluru, D.L. Pramod, executive head, IOCL, Karnataka, promised more assistance in the coming years under the CSR initiative. IOCL officials V. Ramesh Babu and Gouse Peer Basha were present.

Welcoming the guests, KIMS director Ramalingappa Antaratani said that utilising CSR funds, KIMS had procured the most advanced medical equipment, including ventilators and portable ventilators, portable ultrasound, neonatal pulse oximeter, and incubators.