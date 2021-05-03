KIMS gets 570 beds under CSR

A total of 570 beds have been given to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi by various companies and a foundation under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar formally handed over the beds to KIMS authorities on Sunday. Under CSR initiative, Swarna Group of Companies, Tata Hitachi, Tata Marcopolo and Deshpande Foundation have donated 570 beds.

Mr. Pralhad Joshi said that the make-shift hospital planned on KIMS premises for COVID-19 patients was being built by Vedanta Group and the 100-bed air-conditioned hospital with 20 ventilators and 10 ICU beds and 70 oxygen beds will be ready in the next 10 days.

Mr. Joshi said that nearly 30% to 35% patients getting admitted at KIMS Hospital were from other districts. So, as a precautionary measure and to ensure that patients from the district are not affected, additional beds are being arranged, he said.

Admitting that there are some problems in storage and distribution of vaccine, Mr. Jagadish Shettar said that it was not the time to do politics over the issue.

Managing Director of Swarna Group V.S.V. Prasad said that the company was extending a small help in the fight against the pandemic by donating 100 beds, mattress, pillows, bedsheets and stands. This apart, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) will be donating ₹5 lakh worth oxygen concentrator, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil and KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani were present.